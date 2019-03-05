Sol Bamba: Cardiff City defender out for rest of season with knee injury

Sol Bamba is Cardiff City's joint-top scorer this season with four goals

Cardiff City defender Sol Bamba has been ruled out for the rest of the season after damaging knee ligaments.

Bamba, 34, was forced off the field on a stretcher during Cardiff's 2-0 Premier League defeat at Wolves on Saturday.

Manager Neil Warnock confirmed the Ivory Coast international ruptured his cruciate knee ligament and now needs surgery.

Bamba has started all bar one of Cardiff's top-flight games this season.

His absence will be a significant blow for the Bluebirds, currently in the relegation places after three successive defeats.

"Unfortunately our biggest fears have been confirmed regarding the injury Sol suffered at Wolves on Saturday," said Warnock.

"Scans have shown that Sol has ruptured his ACL. He will have an operation on Wednesday and therefore miss the rest of the season.

"It is a major blow to the squad but I know all of our supporters will join me in wishing him the very best during his recovery."

Bamba was ever-present as the side won promotion to the Premier League last season. He signed a three-year deal in August 2017.