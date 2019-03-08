Welsh Premier & non-league round-up

JD Welsh Premier League

Friday, 8 March

Championship Conference

Caernarfon Town v Bala Town; 19:45 GMT: Sixth placed Bala will leapfrog Caernarfon if they win at The Oval, where the sides drew 2-2 during phase one while Sean Eardley's Caernarfon won 3-1 at Maes Tegid in January.

Play Off Conference

Aberystwyth Town v Carmarthen Town; 19:45 GMT: Carmarthen are nine points clear of the relegation zone while Aberystwyth are eighth. The sides drew 1-1 at Park Avenue during phase one.

Cefn Druids v Llandudno; 19:45 GMT: Second from bottom Llandudno suffered a heavy 8-1 home defeat to New Saints in the Welsh Cup last weekend and are nine points from safety in the league. Druids eased their own worries with victory at Carmarthen and they beat Llandudno 2-1 at The Rock in September.

Llanelli Town v Cardiff Met; 19:45 GMT: Llanelli are bottom of the table, two points behind nearest rivals Llandudno and 11 points from safety. Cardiff Met won 2-0 at Stebonheath Park during phase one thanks to goals from Harri Owen and Eliot Evans.

Saturday, 9 March

Championship Conference

Newtown v Barry Town United; 14:30 GMT: Fourth host third at Latham Park, although Barry are nine points clear of Newtown. Joe Kenton's two goals secured victory for Newtown in phase one although Barry won 4-1 when the sides met at Jenner Park.

Connah's Quay Nomads v The New Saints; 17:15 GMT: League leaders Connah's Quay host the second placed side and reigning champions New Saints in the late kick off. Andy Owens scored Nomads winner when the sides met at Deeside Stadium in a phase one fixture back in August.

Evo-Stik South Premier Division South

Saturday, 9 March

Merthyr Town v Harrow Borough; 15:00 GMT

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League West Division

Saturday, 9 March

Leek Town v Colwyn Bay; 15:00 GMT

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 10 March

Abergavenny Women v Rhyl Ladies; 14:00 GMT

Briton Ferry Llansawel Ladies v Llandudno Ladies; 14:00 GMT

Cyncoed Ladies v Cardiff City FC Women; 14:00 GMT

Swansea City Ladies v Cardiff Met Women; 14:00 GMT: Current champions Cardiff Met will win the league for a sixth time if they beat Swansea City at Llandarcy.