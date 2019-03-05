Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann and Paul Gerrard charged by FA after Charlton game

Grant McCann was booked for dissent during the 1-1 draw with Charlton on Saturday

Doncaster manager Grant McCann and goalkeeping coach Paul Gerrard have been charged for alleged abusive behaviour towards a match official.

The pair reportedly used abusive and/or insulting words in or around the tunnel area at the end of Rovers' League One match against Charlton on Saturday.

The game between the two play-off contenders finished 1-1.

McCann and Gerrard both have until 18:00 GMT on Friday to provide a response to the FA.