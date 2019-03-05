Cameron McGeehan: Barnsley midfielder charged with violent conduct by FA

Cameron McGeehan has made 36 appearances in all competitions this season

Barnsley midfielder Cameron McGeehan has been charged with violent conduct by the Football Association following their 3-0 win at Southend.

The 23-year-old is alleged to have been involved in an incident in the 54th-minute of Saturday's League One match.

It was not seen by officials, but has since been picked up on camera.

McGeehan has until 18:00 GMT on Tuesday to respond, and could miss games against Accrington, Sunderland and Doncaster if found guilty.

Second-placed Barnsley are already without forward Jacob Brown for those three matches after his straight red card at Roots Hall, while top scorer Kieffer Moore will miss the rest of the season on medical advice.