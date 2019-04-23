Scottish Championship
Ayr19:45Partick Thistle
Venue: Somerset Park

Ayr United v Partick Thistle

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County27176450262457
2Dundee Utd2713773734346
3Ayr27127842281443
4Dunfermline28117103030040
5Inverness CT2791263630639
6Morton28810102736-934
7Queen of Sth2879123535030
8Falkirk2878133039-929
9Partick Thistle2784152944-1528
10Alloa2768132741-1426
View full Scottish Championship table

