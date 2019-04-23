Ayr United v Partick Thistle
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ross County
|27
|17
|6
|4
|50
|26
|24
|57
|2
|Dundee Utd
|27
|13
|7
|7
|37
|34
|3
|46
|3
|Ayr
|27
|12
|7
|8
|42
|28
|14
|43
|4
|Dunfermline
|28
|11
|7
|10
|30
|30
|0
|40
|5
|Inverness CT
|27
|9
|12
|6
|36
|30
|6
|39
|6
|Morton
|28
|8
|10
|10
|27
|36
|-9
|34
|7
|Queen of Sth
|28
|7
|9
|12
|35
|35
|0
|30
|8
|Falkirk
|28
|7
|8
|13
|30
|39
|-9
|29
|9
|Partick Thistle
|27
|8
|4
|15
|29
|44
|-15
|28
|10
|Alloa
|27
|6
|8
|13
|27
|41
|-14
|26
