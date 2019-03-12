Barnet v FC Halifax Town
-
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leyton Orient
|36
|20
|10
|6
|59
|27
|32
|70
|2
|Wrexham
|37
|20
|9
|8
|45
|26
|19
|69
|3
|Solihull Moors
|36
|20
|7
|9
|59
|33
|26
|67
|4
|Salford
|37
|19
|9
|9
|63
|38
|25
|66
|5
|Fylde
|36
|17
|13
|6
|59
|30
|29
|64
|6
|Harrogate
|36
|18
|9
|9
|68
|45
|23
|63
|7
|Gateshead
|37
|18
|8
|11
|48
|34
|14
|62
|8
|Eastleigh
|36
|18
|7
|11
|47
|45
|2
|61
|9
|Sutton United
|37
|15
|12
|10
|44
|41
|3
|57
|10
|Ebbsfleet
|36
|14
|10
|12
|47
|35
|12
|52
|11
|Barrow
|37
|13
|10
|14
|39
|42
|-3
|49
|12
|Hartlepool
|37
|12
|12
|13
|45
|49
|-4
|48
|13
|Dag & Red
|37
|13
|8
|16
|44
|44
|0
|47
|14
|Bromley
|37
|13
|8
|16
|48
|53
|-5
|47
|15
|Halifax
|36
|10
|16
|10
|31
|32
|-1
|46
|16
|Maidenhead United
|37
|13
|5
|19
|39
|58
|-19
|44
|17
|Boreham Wood
|36
|10
|13
|13
|37
|45
|-8
|43
|18
|Chesterfield
|37
|9
|15
|13
|38
|43
|-5
|42
|19
|Barnet
|33
|11
|7
|15
|32
|43
|-11
|40
|20
|Dover
|37
|10
|9
|18
|42
|57
|-15
|39
|21
|Havant & Waterlooville
|37
|8
|11
|18
|49
|66
|-17
|35
|22
|Aldershot
|36
|8
|8
|20
|28
|58
|-30
|32
|23
|Maidstone United
|36
|8
|5
|23
|30
|62
|-32
|29
|24
|Braintree
|37
|6
|7
|24
|33
|68
|-35
|25