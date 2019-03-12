Scottish Cup - Quarter-final - Replay
Hearts19:45Partick Thistle
Venue: Tynecastle Park

Heart of Midlothian v Partick Thistle

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online & the BBC Sport website
  • Partick Thistle have not beaten Hearts at Tynecastle since May 2014 but did draw there last season.
  • The Jags have not beaten Hearts in the Scottish Cup since 1921.
  • The year 1921 was also when Thistle last won the tournament.
  • Partick Thistle have not reached the Scottish Cup semi-finals since 2002.
  • Hearts' most recent last-four appearance came in 2012, when they went on to win the competition.

