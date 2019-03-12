Heart of Midlothian v Partick Thistle
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online & the BBC Sport website
- Partick Thistle have not beaten Hearts at Tynecastle since May 2014 but did draw there last season.
- The Jags have not beaten Hearts in the Scottish Cup since 1921.
- The year 1921 was also when Thistle last won the tournament.
- Partick Thistle have not reached the Scottish Cup semi-finals since 2002.
- Hearts' most recent last-four appearance came in 2012, when they went on to win the competition.