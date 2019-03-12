Macclesfield Town P-P Exeter City

From the section

Tuesday's League Two match between Macclesfield Town and Exeter City has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

The surface at Moss Rose Stadium failed a pitch inspection at 13:30 GMT.

A new date for the game will be announced in due course.

Exeter are eighth in the table, one point off the play-off places, while Sol Campbell's Macclesfield are six points from safety in 23rd.