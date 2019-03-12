Morecambe v Milton Keynes Dons
-
- From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Lincoln City
|36
|20
|12
|4
|63
|35
|28
|72
|2
|Bury
|37
|20
|10
|7
|71
|41
|30
|70
|3
|MK Dons
|36
|19
|8
|9
|59
|35
|24
|65
|4
|Mansfield
|36
|17
|13
|6
|54
|30
|24
|64
|5
|Tranmere
|36
|16
|10
|10
|50
|41
|9
|58
|6
|Colchester
|36
|16
|9
|11
|57
|40
|17
|57
|7
|Carlisle
|36
|17
|5
|14
|55
|45
|10
|56
|8
|Exeter
|36
|15
|10
|11
|47
|37
|10
|55
|9
|Forest Green
|36
|14
|12
|10
|51
|38
|13
|54
|10
|Swindon
|35
|13
|11
|11
|43
|44
|-1
|50
|11
|Stevenage
|36
|14
|7
|15
|40
|46
|-6
|49
|12
|Newport
|35
|14
|7
|14
|45
|55
|-10
|49
|13
|Oldham
|36
|12
|12
|12
|54
|46
|8
|48
|14
|Northampton
|36
|11
|15
|10
|47
|47
|0
|48
|15
|Grimsby
|36
|14
|5
|17
|39
|44
|-5
|47
|16
|Crewe
|36
|13
|7
|16
|40
|47
|-7
|46
|17
|Cheltenham
|37
|12
|9
|16
|46
|55
|-9
|45
|18
|Crawley
|36
|12
|6
|18
|39
|49
|-10
|42
|19
|Cambridge
|36
|11
|7
|18
|32
|54
|-22
|40
|20
|Morecambe
|36
|10
|8
|18
|40
|56
|-16
|38
|21
|Port Vale
|36
|9
|10
|17
|30
|43
|-13
|37
|22
|Yeovil
|36
|9
|9
|18
|36
|49
|-13
|36
|23
|Macclesfield
|36
|7
|9
|20
|36
|62
|-26
|30
|24
|Notts County
|36
|6
|11
|19
|35
|70
|-35
|29