League One
Blackpool19:45Doncaster
Venue: Bloomfield Road

Blackpool v Doncaster Rovers

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton362210469294076
2Barnsley362110564283673
3Sunderland351815262332969
4Portsmouth361811761392265
5Charlton36189953361763
6Doncaster3515101060451555
7Peterborough361510115751655
8Blackpool361313103836252
9Coventry36148143940-150
10Fleetwood361310134639749
11Burton361211134442247
12Wycombe361111144553-844
13Gillingham36127174758-1143
14Southend36126184650-442
15Plymouth36119164556-1142
16Walsall36119163955-1642
17Accrington351011143548-1341
18Scunthorpe36118174261-1941
19Bristol Rovers351010153637-140
20Shrewsbury36913143947-840
21Oxford Utd36912154354-1139
22Rochdale36107194475-3137
23Bradford36106204261-1936
24Wimbledon3696213053-2333
View full League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you