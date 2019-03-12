Bolton Wanderers v Sheffield Wednesday

Phil Parkinson (left) watched Bolton's win over Millwall on Saturday from the camera gantry at the University of Bolton Stadium

Bolton manager Phil Parkinson will complete his two-match touchline ban after his sending-off in the loss at Leeds United last month.

But he is boosted by the return of Jason Lowe, Craig Noone and David Wheater, who have finished their bans.

Wednesday's strike force could be blunted by injury, with Steven Fletcher out and Fernando Forestieri doubtful.

Gary Hooper is back in training after more than 14 months out with a groin injury, but still needs match fitness.