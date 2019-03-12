Sheffield United v Brentford

Billy Sharp has not scored in any of Sheffield United's past five games - the 23-goal forward last found the net when he scored a hat-trick at Aston Villa more than a month ago

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has no new injury concerns ahead of the visit of Brentford.

Top goalscorer Billy Sharp, Gary Madine and Kieran Dowell were all rested against Rotherham and could return as the Blades target second place.

Brentford goalkeeper Dan Bentley could miss out because of a shoulder injury he suffered at Middlesbrough.

Icelandic teenager Patrik Gunnarsson made his debut when he replaced him and will deputise if Bentley is not fit.