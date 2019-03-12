Bristol City v Ipswich Town

Max O'Leary replaced Niki Maenpaa at Preston and started the loss to Leeds on Saturday

Bristol City goalkeeper Niki Maenpaa still has the calf injury which forced him to miss the loss to Leeds, so Max O'Leary will likely deputise again.

Korey Smith has returned to training after a long-term knee injury which has kept him out for much of the season.

Ipswich are set to give striker Kayden Jackson a rare start at Ashton Gate.

Trevoh Chalobah, Matthew Pennington and Flynn Downes have all returned to training and could feature having missed Saturday's draw at West Brom.