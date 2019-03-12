Championship
Bristol City19:45Ipswich
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Ipswich Town

Max O'Leary
Max O'Leary replaced Niki Maenpaa at Preston and started the loss to Leeds on Saturday
Bristol City goalkeeper Niki Maenpaa still has the calf injury which forced him to miss the loss to Leeds, so Max O'Leary will likely deputise again.

Korey Smith has returned to training after a long-term knee injury which has kept him out for much of the season.

Ipswich are set to give striker Kayden Jackson a rare start at Ashton Gate.

Trevoh Chalobah, Matthew Pennington and Flynn Downes have all returned to training and could feature having missed Saturday's draw at West Brom.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich36219672452772
2Leeds36217860382270
3Sheff Utd36208861342768
4West Brom361710968482061
5Middlesbrough351513739261358
6Derby361510114644255
7Bristol City35159114437754
8Nottm Forest361314950401053
9Aston Villa36121596253951
10Preston361312115549651
11Birmingham361214105346750
12Hull36148145051-150
13Brentford3513101260471349
14Sheff Wed361213114249-749
15Swansea35138144543247
16Stoke361015113742-545
17Blackburn361111144756-944
18QPR36127174255-1343
19Reading36812164053-1336
20Wigan3699183652-1636
21Millwall36810183955-1634
22Rotherham36615153758-2133
23Bolton3678212456-3229
24Ipswich36313202860-3222
Find a club, activity or sport near you