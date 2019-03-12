Championship
Reading20:00Leeds
Venue: Madejski Stadium

Reading v Leeds United

Liam Moore
Liam Moore played the whole of Saturday's win over Wigan, despite dislocating his shoulder during the second half
Follow live text coverage from 19:30 GMT on Tuesday

Reading skipper Liam Moore is a major doubt for the visit of Leeds after dislocating his shoulder in Saturday's key win over fellow strugglers Wigan.

Nelson Oliveira's hamstring injury will be assessed, but Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, Sam Baldock and Andy Rinomhota are all still out.

Marcelo Bielsa will name an unchanged Leeds side for a fifth game in a row.

Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips have recovered from knocks they got in Saturday's win at Bristol City.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich36219672452772
2Leeds36217860382270
3Sheff Utd36208861342768
4West Brom361710968482061
5Middlesbrough351513739261358
6Derby361510114644255
7Bristol City35159114437754
8Nottm Forest361314950401053
9Aston Villa36121596253951
10Preston361312115549651
11Birmingham361214105346750
12Hull36148145051-150
13Brentford3513101260471349
14Sheff Wed361213114249-749
15Swansea35138144543247
16Stoke361015113742-545
17Blackburn361111144756-944
18QPR36127174255-1343
19Reading36812164053-1336
20Wigan3699183652-1636
21Millwall36810183955-1634
22Rotherham36615153758-2133
23Bolton3678212456-3229
24Ipswich36313202860-3222
