Tuesday's gossip column

Manchester United are ready to battle Paris St-Germain for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, with the 18-year-old potentially set to become the first £100m English player. (Telegraph)

Manchester City are set to reward Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 24, with a new six-year contract. (Sky Sports)

Crystal Palace are interested in Stoke City's English goalkeeper Jack Butland, 25. (South London Press)

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Chelsea must wait to sign Eintracht Frankfurt and Serbia striker Luka Jovic, 21, says the club's sporting director Fredi Bobic. (Sky - in German)

Juventus are interested in Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio, 23, after the Spain international was named on the bench for Saturday's El Clasico defeat by Barcelona. (Tuttosport - in Italian)

Bayern Munich are targeting 18-year-old Arsenal winger Xavier Amaechi, who has featured for England at youth level. (FootballLondon)

Arsenal are set to send scouts to Roma amid their ongoing interest in 21-year-old Turkey winger Cengiz Under, who is returning to full fitness. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Tottenham are considering a move for Notts County's 17-year-old forward Kion Etete. (Mail)

Everton defender Seamus Coleman has backed boss Marco Silva, citing the need to "give people time to implement their own style of play". (Talksport)

Real Madrid's 20-year-old Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard, currently on loan at Vitesse, could join Ajax on loan next season. (AS - in Spanish)

Interim Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is renting his Cheshire home to Liverpool and Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk, 27. (Sun)

Former Arsenal legend Robert Pires believes it is "hard to see" Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge next season, and that it would be "very good news" if rumoured replacement Zinedine Zidane returned to the Premier League. (Bwin)

Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari laughed off speculation linking Jose Mourinho to his job and joked the Spanish side have "more pretenders than Julia Roberts". (Evening Standard)

Former Netherlands international Clarence Seedorf, 42, says it would be an "honour" to return to Real Madrid as their manager, having been considered for the job in the past. (Goal)