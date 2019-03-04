Tuesday's back pages

Telegraph
Manchester United and PSG will battle for Jadon Sancho, says Tuesday's Telegraph
Mirror
"Fans should be kissing his feet," says Gareth Bale's agent in the Mirror
Guardian
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino hits out at his side's "disadvantage" in the Guardian
Metro
Tuesday's Metro back page carries the same story
Times
Tuesday's Times features England's World Cup winners at Gordon Bank's funeral

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you