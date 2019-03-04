Iceland 1-4 Scotland: Shelley Kerr's side finish second in Algarve Cup group
Scotland recorded a dominant victory over Iceland to secure second place in Group A at the Algarve Cup.
Goals from Lizzie Arnot and Erin Cuthbert were Scotland's reward for near-total first-half supremacy.
Kim Little and Arnot again scored either side of a Sara Gunnarsdottir strike to end a run of four consecutive defeats in emphatic fashion.
Scotland will play another second-placed side in their play-off match on Wednesday.
Their final opponent will be determined by the game between Poland and the Netherlands.
Iceland had beaten Scotland in La Manga in January, but there was never any threat of a repeat of that result as Shelley Kerr's side took a grip of the match from the outset.
The tangible evidence of that came in the shape of Arnot's early goal, her first for her country. Little fired in a corner from the left and when it broke to Arnot, she buried it beyond Sonny Thrainsdottir in the bottom corner.
Scotland were playing with an intensity and at a tempo the Icelanders could not match and Cuthbert's goal deservedly stretched their lead.
Having sent a shot wide from a good position, the tenacious Chelsea forward made up for it a minute later, winning possession just outside the opposition penalty area, allowing Little and Claire Emslie to combine, before side-footing Emslie's cut-back past the stopper.
Cuthbert was also involved in Scotland's third. It was her shot that was charged down before Little swept the rebound past Thrainsdottir.
A rare moment of Scottish slackness allowed Iceland a chink of light two minutes later, as Gunnarsdottir shot low past the otherwise untroubled Shannon Lynn.
But Arnot restored the three-goal advantage, bundling past the Thrainsdottir, who saved her initial effort following a delicious diagonal ball from Caroline Weir.