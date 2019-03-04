Real Madrid: Gareth Bale treatment by fans 'a disgrace' - agent

Real Madrid fell 12 points behind leaders Barcelona after losing to their rivals on Saturday

The treatment of Gareth Bale by Real Madrid fans is "nothing short of a disgrace", according his agent.

Sections of the Bernabeu crowd jeered the Wales forward when he was substituted after 61 minutes of Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Barcelona.

"This generation of Real fans will be talking about Gareth's goals for years to come," said the 29-year-old's representative, Jonathan Barnett.

"Frankly, they should be ashamed of themselves."

Bale joined Real from Tottenham in 2013 for £85m and has won four Champions Leagues and one La Liga title with the Spanish club.

He has scored 13 goals in 33 club games this season but, despite being under contract until June 2022, his future at the Bernabeu has been a talking point in recent weeks.

"Gareth deserves the greatest of respect. The way Real fans have treated him is nothing short of a disgrace," Barnett added.

"We're fed up of fake stories that he's leaving."

Real keeper Thibaut Courtois was quoted last month as saying Bale has not adapted to the Spanish way of life and snubbed a night out with team-mates.

Full-back Marcelo told Spanish newspaper Marca that Bale does not speak Spanish and only communicates with gestures.