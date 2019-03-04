Rangers & Scotland great Eric Caldow dies at 84

Eric Caldow made his debut for Rangers, aged 19, in 1953, going on to make 407 appearances

Former Rangers and Scotland full-back Eric Caldow has died at the age of 84.

Caldow made 407 appearances during a 13-year career at Ibrox, winning five league titles, two Scottish Cups and three Scottish League Cups.

Comfortable on either flank, Caldow won 40 Scotland caps and captained the national team on 14 occasions.

Rangers chairman Dave King says he was "profoundly saddened to hear of Eric's passing" and "would like to convey my deepest sympathies to his family."

In a statement, King added: "Eric truly was a player who could easily be described as heroic and came to epitomise the standards, characteristics and values associated with this club."

The former defender was a member of the Rangers side that reached the 1960 European Cup semi-final, losing to Eintracht Frankfurt, and captained the team in the 1961 Cup-Winners' Cup final, when Fiorentina won 4-1.

Known for his pace and versatility - 29 of his Scotland appearances were at left-back, 11 at right-back - Caldow made his international debut in a 2-1 defeat by England in 1957.

He played all three games with Scotland in the 1958 World Cup finals in Sweden.

Caldow scored in a 2-0 win over England at Hampden in 1962 and won his final cap in a 2-1 win at Wembley, a game in which he broke his leg in three places.

He was inducted in the Scottish Football Hall of Fame in 2007.