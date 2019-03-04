Maik Taylor: Former Fulham keeper quits as Northern Ireland goalkeeping coach

Taylor made his Northern Ireland debut against Germany in 1999

Northern Ireland goalkeeping coach Maik Taylor has stepped down from his role with the international team.

The former Northern Ireland keeper has quit to pursue other interests in football, although he is not believed to have a new position at this stage.

The 47-year-old, who played for Fulham and Birmingham City, has been part of Michael O'Neill's coaching staff for five and a half years.

He won 88 international caps between between 1999 and 2011.

A new goalkeeping coach is expected to be appointed before the start of Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifying campaign later this month.

"I would like to thank Maik for his excellent contribution over the past five years," said Northern Ireland manager O'Neill.

"He was a fantastic person to have around the squad and he did a great job in preparing our goalkeepers to perform at their best. Everyone involved with Northern Ireland wishes Maik well in his future coaching career."

Taylor worked closely with Michael McGovern and Roy Carroll during Northern Ireland's successful Euro 2016 qualifying campaign, and more recently has helped the development of Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Conor Hazard.

During his international playing career, he was in goal for Northern Ireland's famous win over England in 2005 and came on as a first-half substitute as the side beat Spain in 2006.