Gary Bowyer: Bradford City appoint former Blackburn and Blackpool boss as manager

Gary Bowyer won 42 and lost 33 of his 115 games as Blackpool manager

Bradford City have named former Blackburn and Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer as their new manager.

Bowyer has signed a contract until the end of the season with Andy Todd moving to Valley Parade as assistant manager.

The 47-year-old replaces David Hopkin, who resigned as boss of the League One strugglers on 25 February.

"This is a massive club and the opportunity to manage Bradford City doesn't come along that often. It was one I had to take," Bowyer said.

Bowyer has been out of work since August 2018, when he left Blackpool just one game into this season after two years in charge.

He previously spent two and a half years as Blackburn manager, leaving in November 2015, and takes over a Bradford side sitting second from bottom of the table, six points from safety, and which has won just one of their past nine games.

"I have been ready to get back into management for a while but it's been about getting the right opportunity," added Bowyer. "This is a fantastic one for myself and for Andy.

"We are totally aware of the challenge that lies ahead but if I didn't believe we couldn't get out of this, I wouldn't be here."

Bradford's interim chief executive Julian Rhodes said in a club statement: "Gary is a great addition and we are delighted to have him on board.

"He is determined to do all he can to keep us in League One. I am sure everyone will get behind him and Andy and give them the best possible chance of success."