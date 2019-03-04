Rochdale: Keith Hill sacked as manager by League One club

Keith Hill managed Rochdale in 570 games in his two spells in charge - winning 235 of them

Rochdale have sacked manager Keith Hill after six years in charge in his second spell at the League One club

Dale, who are 22nd in the table, have also terminated the contract of his assistant Chris Beech.

Hill has achieved two out of the three promotions in Rochdale's history, the last of them from League Two in 2014.

But they have won just once in 12 games since Boxing Day and are now five points adrift of safety in the third tier after five straight defeats.

Hill initially spent four-and-a-half years in charge before leaving to join Barnsley in 2011, but returned in January 2013.

Brian Barry Murphy and Tony Ellis will take training this week ahead of this Saturday's home game against Shrewsbury Town.

"It has been the most difficult decision that the board has had to make," said a club statement. "But it is felt that, due to results on the pitch, a new direction is needed."

"We believe the next five games against opposition in and around us represents a great opportunity to try and retain our League One status, which is why this action has been taken now."

Beech, who started out at Dale as youth team manager, had been at Spotland for 12 years.