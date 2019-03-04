David Brooks: Wales midfielder signs new long-term deal

David Brooks joined Bournemouth in summer 2018 for a fee of £10m

Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks has agreed a new long-term deal at the club less than a year after joining.

The 21-year-old signed for the Cherries for £10m from Sheffield United in July 2018 on a four-year contract.

But the club say the Wales international has extended the deal following an "impressive start" at the Vitality Stadium.

Brooks has scored six goals in 26 appearances, playing in central and wide midfield roles.

"When I arrived at the club, not many people would have anticipated the start I have made - myself included," Brooks said in a statement on the club website.

"I'm happy with the amount of games I've played and the performances I've put in for the team."

Brooks returned from injury to start in the 1-0 Premier League defeat by Manchester City on Saturday.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe added: "David has impressed everyone from the minute he stepped through the door with his mature, creative performances on the pitch backed up by a good attitude and professional lifestyle off it."

The Cherries are 12th in the league table, nine points off relegation, in their fourth season in the top flight.