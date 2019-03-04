Scottish Gossip: Celtic to 'foot bill for damaged Easter Road seats', Rodgers, Arfield

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic will have to foot the bill for around 80 damaged seats in the away end at Easter Road after their Scottish Cup victory over Hibernian. (Daily Express, print edition)

Joe Worrall insists Rangers won't give up on their Premiership dreams after salvaging their Scottish Cup ambitions at Pittodrie. (Herald)

Max Lowe has accused Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield of trying to get Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie sent off during the 1-1 draw. (Scottish Sun)

Hibernian captain David Gray hopes the supporter who threw a bottle at Celtic winger Scott Sinclair during Sunday's cup tie is dealt with by authorities to avoid damaging the club's reputation. (Herald)

Brendan Rodgers insists he "enjoyed every minute" of his first match in charge of Leicester City, despite watching his team suffer a 2-1 loss at Watford. (Daily Mirror)

Referees chief David Elleray believes the standard of match officials in Scotland should not be rubbished but it may be time for contentious decisions to be explained post-match, though not necessarily by the referee in charge. (Daily Record, print edition)