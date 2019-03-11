St Mirren v Kilmarnock
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
- After losing four top-flight home games against Kilmarnock between July 2000 and March 2007, St Mirren have since lost just three of their past 15 such games against them in the competition (W7 D5).
- Kilmarnock have won six of their past seven league games against St Mirren, losing the other 4-1 in April 2015.
- The Buddies, 1-0 winners over Livingston last time out, have not won back-to-back Scottish Premiership matches since May 2015; however, they have not won a league match on a Monday since April 2007 (2-0 v Falkirk), drawing three and losing six of nine such games on this day since.
- Killie are without a win in six league games (D3 L3), their longest such run since September 2017, when they went 10 without victory.
- Kilmarnock have only managed to win one of their past 14 away matches against newly-promoted sides in the Premiership (D8 L5), although this was a 2-1 win at St Mirren in October.