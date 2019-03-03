Albion Rovers goalkeeping coach Michael Duke dies

Albion Rovers have announced the death of goalkeeper coach Michael Duke.

The club said it was with "great sadness" that they had learned of the news.

As a mark of respect they have cancelled Monday's reserve league game with Airdrieonians, who in turn said they were "shocked and saddened" of Duke's passing.

Duke also played for Stenhousemuir 35s, who said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this sad time".