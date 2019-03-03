Mario Balotelli: Striker scores overhead kick for Marseille and films celebrations on his phone

Balotelli made 70 Premier League appearances for Liverpool and Manchester City

When you're Mario Balotelli it must be hard to keep thinking of new ways to get yourself in the headlines.

The Italian striker keeps managing it though.

On Sunday, he put his Marseille side in front against Saint-Etienne with a brilliant overhead kick, then collected his phone from a cameraman before filming his celebrations with team-mates and uploading them to his Instagram story.

Never change, Mario!

Marseille won the match 2-0, with former Newcastle winger Florian Thauvin also scoring a penalty.

Balotelli's goal is the former Manchester City and Liverpool striker's fourth in six games since joining Marseille from Nice in January.

He isn't the only player to take a selfie during a game.

Former Roma and Italy striker Francesco Totti took a picture of himself celebrating after scoring against Lazio in the Rome derby in 2015.

Balotelli uploaded his celebrations to his Instagram story