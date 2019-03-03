Spanish La Liga
Real Sociedad 0-2 Atlético Madrid

Alvaro Morata
Morata has 12 goals this season, nine for Chelsea and three for Atletico Madrid

On-loan Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata scored twice for Atletico Madrid in their La Liga victory at Real Sociedad.

Morata, 26, failed to find the net in his first four Atletico appearances after joining in January in a deal until the end of the 2019-20 season.

But he has now scored three times in his past two games after last weekend's goal against Villarreal.

Diego Simeone's side stay second, seven points behind leaders Barcelona, who beat Real Madrid 1-0 on Saturday.

Line-ups

Real Sociedad

  • 1Rulli
  • 2ZalduaBooked at 3mins
  • 3Llorente
  • 22Navas
  • 19Hernández
  • 5ZubeldiaSubstituted forPardoat 75'minutes
  • 10Oyarzabal
  • 8Merino
  • 17ZurutuzaSubstituted forJuanmiat 68'minutes
  • 24Ramírez
  • 12Da SilvaSubstituted forBautistaat 27'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Moreno
  • 7Juanmi
  • 14Pardo
  • 15Elustondo
  • 21Bautista
  • 23Sangalli
  • 30Zubiaurre

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 20Torres Belén
  • 24Giménez
  • 2GodínBooked at 63mins
  • 3Filipe LuísSubstituted forAriasat 45'minutes
  • 6KokeBooked at 62mins
  • 14HernándezBooked at 59mins
  • 8Saúl
  • 11LemarSubstituted forParteyat 58'minutes
  • 22MorataSubstituted forCorreaat 71'minutes
  • 7Griezmann

Substitutes

  • 1Adán
  • 4Arias
  • 5Partey
  • 10Correa
  • 15Savic
  • 23Machín Pérez
  • 40Mollejo
Referee:
José Luis González González
Attendance:
26,004

Match Stats

Home TeamReal SociedadAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home19
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Real Sociedad 0, Atlético de Madrid 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Real Sociedad 0, Atlético de Madrid 2.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Diego Llorente.

Attempt missed. Sandro Ramírez (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Sandro Ramírez (Real Sociedad).

Rodrigo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Jon Bautista (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rubén Pardo with a headed pass following a corner.

Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Thomas Partey.

Attempt missed. Sandro Ramírez (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mikel Oyarzabal with a cross.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Sandro Ramírez.

Attempt missed. Santiago Arias (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.

Foul by Juanmi (Real Sociedad).

Rodrigo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Theo Hernández (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jon Bautista with a headed pass.

Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Santiago Arias.

Foul by Sandro Ramírez (Real Sociedad).

Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Juanfran (Atlético de Madrid).

Foul by Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad).

Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Santiago Arias.

Foul by Rubén Pardo (Real Sociedad).

Santiago Arias (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sandro Ramírez.

Attempt saved. Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Rubén Pardo with a cross.

Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by José Giménez.

Attempt blocked. Rubén Pardo (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mikel Oyarzabal.

Attempt missed. Theo Hernández (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Sociedad. Rubén Pardo replaces Igor Zubeldia.

Attempt saved. Jon Bautista (Real Sociedad) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sandro Ramírez with a cross.

Foul by Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad).

Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Ángel Correa replaces Álvaro Morata.

Foul by Theo Hernández (Real Sociedad).

Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Jon Bautista (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sandro Ramírez with a cross.

Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Diego Godín.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 3rd March 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona26186266254160
2Atl Madrid26158338172153
3Real Madrid26153843311248
4Getafe26119634231142
5Alavés2611782729-240
6Sevilla2610794134737
7Valencia2671542721636
8Real Betis26106103032-236
9Real Sociedad269893027335
10Eibar2681083435-134
11Ath Bilbao2671272530-533
12Espanyol2696113139-833
13Girona2671092734-731
14Leganés257992631-530
15Levante2586113745-830
16Real Valladolid2668122034-1426
17Celta Vigo2667133644-825
18Villarreal26411112735-823
19Rayo Vallecano2665152845-1723
20Huesca2657142642-1622
View full Spanish La Liga table

