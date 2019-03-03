Real Sociedad 0-2 Atlético Madrid

Morata has 12 goals this season, nine for Chelsea and three for Atletico Madrid

On-loan Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata scored twice for Atletico Madrid in their La Liga victory at Real Sociedad.

Morata, 26, failed to find the net in his first four Atletico appearances after joining in January in a deal until the end of the 2019-20 season.

But he has now scored three times in his past two games after last weekend's goal against Villarreal.

Diego Simeone's side stay second, seven points behind leaders Barcelona, who beat Real Madrid 1-0 on Saturday.