Feyenoord 4-0 FC Emmen

Former Manchester United and Arsenal striker Robin van Persie scored a hat-trick and moved past 200 career league goals in Feyenoord's Eredivisie thrashing of Emmen.

Van Persie, 35, who will retire at the end of the season, took his tally to 14 goals this term.

Netherlands international winger Steven Berghuis added a fourth for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side.

Feyenoord stay third, 15 points behind leaders PSV Eindhoven.