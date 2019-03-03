Dundee United 1-2 Inverness CT: League now our focus - Robbie Neilson

Media playback is not supported on this device 'We're out of the Cup. Now we need to win the Championship'

The only way to make up for their Scottish Cup exit is for Dundee United to go on and secure promotion, says head coach Robbie Neilson.

Aaron Doran's stoppage-time header sent Inverness CT into the semi-final at the expense of United at Tannadice.

And now Neilson wants a win over Partick Thistle on Saturday as they bid to close a five-point gap on Championship leaders Ross County.

"The Scottish Cup is done, it's all about the league for us now," he said.

A contentious penalty converted by Nicky Clark looked to have earned United a replay despite the hosts toiling for long spells.

Joe Chalmers had given the visitors the lead with a stunning opener and also hit another shot off the crossbar.

But, with seconds left on the clock, Doran nodded in from close range.

Neilson told BBC Scotland: "Bitterly disappointed, I thought when we got ourselves back in the game with the goal we were in the ascendancy and then we got done by a long-throw at the end.

"What we've got to do now is go and win the league. That's it.

"You never want to go out of the cup at this stage, especially against Inverness at home after such a good turnout from the crowd. We've let them down so we need to make sure we repay them with a win next Saturday.

"As you can see there's still a long, long way to go with this football club but we are on the right track. There's a positivity about the place. Yes there was negativity today because of the result but we need to keep pushing on and try to get out of this league."

Media playback is not supported on this device 'We're out of the Cup. Now we need to win the Championship'

'The boys are raging'

Inverness CT manager John Robertson felt the penalty that drew United level should never have been awarded.

Paul McMullan hit the deck after a challenge from Inverness' Jordan White.

"The boys are raging - they're really upset with the referee [over the penalty] they think it's a foul for us first," said Robertson.

"They then think Paul McMullan has gone down easily. Then, it's a borderline offside [Nathan Austin's header] and it looked like it was going to be a replay.

"But Aaron Doran is brilliant, he pops up and gives us a win that I don't think anybody could really disagree with. It was a well-deserved win."