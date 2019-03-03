Benjamin Moukandjo: Ex-Cameroon skipper leaves Jiangsu Suning

Benjamin Moukandjo captained Cameroon to Africa Cup of Nations success in Gabon in 2017.

Former Cameroon captain Benjamin Moukandjo has left Chinese Super League (CSL) club Jiangsu Suning after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

The 30-year-old, who had four months remaining on his deal, has been heavily linked with newly-promoted Shenzen FC.

Moukandjo joined Suning on a two-year contract from French side FC Lorient in July 2017 and scored seven goals in 10 appearances.

He spent the 2018 season on loan at rivals Beijing Renhe, where he scored seven goals in 19 matches.

Moukandjo, who started his European career at Rennes and also had spells with six other French clubs, including Monaco, Nancy and Reims, represented Cameroon at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, and in the 2017 Fifa Confederations Cup in Russia.

After being omitted by new Cameroon coach Clarence Seedorf, he announced his shock retirement from international football at the age of 29 last September.

He played 55 games for the Indomitable Lions, scoring eight times.