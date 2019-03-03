African Champions League: CS Constantine on verge of quarter-finals

African Champions League trophy

CS Constantine of Algeria twice came from behind at home to beat Ismaily of Egypt 3-2 on Saturday and edge closer to a place in the African Champions League quarter-finals.

With two group matches remaining, the Algerians top Group C with 10 points, three ahead of TP Mazembe from the Democratic Republic of Congo with Club Africain of Tunisia on four and Ismaily bottom on one point.

Constantine, who made the group phase for the first time need just one more point to seal a last-eight place.

This was Ismaily's second match since being reinstated in the competition on appeal.

African Champions League Group C Matches Played Points CS Constantine 4 10 TP Mazembe 4 7 Club Africain 4 4 Ismaily 4 1

Needing maximum points to have any hope of survival, Ismaily went ahead within 13 minutes through Emad Hamdy, whose own-goal last weekend gifted the Algerians a 1-1 draw in Egypt.

Nasreddine Zaalani became the first Constantine footballer to score twice in the competition this season when he equalised at the end of the first-half.

Namibian Benson Shilongo put Ismaily ahead again on 50 minutes only for late goals from Nassim Yeltou and Congolese Dylan Bahamboula to win the match for the home team.

Constantine hope to emulate Entente Setif, JS Kabylie and Mouloudia Alger by bringing the African Champions League trophy back to Algeria after a four-year absence.

With Ismaily's hopes of progressing virtually over, Egypt's chances of winning the trophy rest on Group D leaders and record eight-time winners Al Ahly.

Group winners and runners-up qualify for quarter-finals.