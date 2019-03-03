Scottish Gossip: Rodgers had 'four chances' to leave Celtic; Morelos exploits 'huge bum'

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Brendan Rodgers insists he had "four chances to leave Celtic" before joining Leicester City last month. Rodgers wants to make Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata and Aston Villa's Scotland midfielder John McGinn - a summer transfer target last year - his first signings as Leicester City boss. (Daily Record)

Steven Gerrard has insisted Rangers won't tone down their celebrations if they beat Aberdeen in Sunday's Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Home boss Derek McInnes knocked on the dressing room door inviting them to keep the noise down after Rangers loudly lauded their 4-2 Premiership win last month. (Daily Record)

Celtic captain Scott Brown fears a player will soon be hit in the eye by a missile unless the Scottish football authorities and police learn to control misbehaving fans. A glass bottle was thrown at Celtic forward Scott Sinclair during the holders' Scottish Cup quarter-final win over Hibernian. (Scottish Sun)

Derek McInnes would be "up there with the best" managers in Aberdeen history should he win the Scottish Cup, says Pittodrie great Willie Miller. (Daily Record)

David Moyes wants to become the next permanent Celtic manager but is also considering a move to China. (Scottish Sun)

Alfredo Morelos is the "best in the country" after reaping the rewards of his weight loss following a "good summer", and uses his "huge bum" to great effect, says Rangers colleague Connor Goldson. (Daily Record)

Gerrard must start Morelos against Aberdeen, despite the Colombian receiving three red cards against the Pittodrie side this season, says Michael Stewart. (Scottish Sun)

Mark Reynolds believes Dundee United should be regulars in the semi-finals and finals of Scotland's cup competitions. (Scottish Sun, print edition)