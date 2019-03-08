Arsenal v Manchester United
TEAM NEWS
Arsenal's Lucas Torreira begins a three-game ban after losing an appeal against his dismissal versus Tottenham.
Striker Alexandre Lacazette returns after missing Thursday's Europa League defeat in Rennes through suspension.
Anthony Martial is available after a groin injury for Manchester United, who were without 10 players against Paris St-Germain in midweek.
Eric Bailly has recovered from a heavy challenge in that game, while Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera could be fit.
Paul Pogba is available after serving a European suspension.
VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT
Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on his future: "I love managing these boys, I love working here. As I said so many times, I am just doing the best I can every single day, and if and when... if it comes to a decision to be made, we've got to think about that.
"I am not here to get excited, I am here to do my job. I am contracted to Man United until the end of June."
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
United's run under Ole GunnarSolskjaer means it is now becoming ridiculous that they have not given him the job permanently. What are they waiting for?
Prediction: 1-1
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Manchester United's last two visits to the Emirates Stadium in league and cup have ended in 3-1 victories.
- They last won three consecutive away games against the Gunners between 1983 and 1985.
- This will be the 200th league meeting between the sides.
- Nine of Arsenal's 13 Premier League victories over Manchester United have been in games played on a Sunday.
Arsenal
- Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 14 home league games (W12, D2), winning the last eight.
- Their three defeats in the previous 41 top-flight matches at the Emirates Stadium all came against the two Manchester clubs: two versus City, one against United.
- Arsenal have earned 38 Premier League points at home this season, a tally exceeded only by Manchester City's 42.
- The Gunners have taken nine points from eight games against established top-six rivals this season (W2, D3, L4). They earned just six points in total in such matches last term.
- Unai Emery is looking to become the first Arsenal boss to avoid defeat in his first two top-flight meetings with Manchester United since George Swindin in 1958-59.
- Laurent Koscielny is set for his 250th Premier League appearance.
- Alexandre Lacazette can become the second Arsenal player to score in six consecutive home Premier League games. Thierry Henry did so twice at Highbury.
Manchester United
- United are chasing a seventh consecutive away league win, a feat they last achieved in 1993.
- The Reds are on a club record run of nine successive away victories in all competitions.
- They are undefeated in 12 league matches (W10, D2), the longest current unbeaten run in the top flight.
- Paul Pogba has missed three Premier League penalties this season (although he scored one of those on the rebound) - no player has ever missed four spot-kicks in a single season.
- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could become the first Manchester United manager to win his first two away games against Arsenal in all competitions.
- Chris Smalling is set for his 200th Premier League appearance for the club. He also played 13 times in the division for Fulham.