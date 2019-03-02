Premier League quick stats: Spurs' first draw, shotless Bournemouth, Silva's assists

Hugo Lloris saved Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's late penalty to help Spurs earn a draw with north London rivals Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed a last-minute penalty as Tottenham held arch-rivals Arsenal to a 1-1 draw at Wembley - Spurs' first Premier League draw of the season.

Bournemouth failed to register a single shot against Manchester City, who won 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium to leapfrog Liverpool at the top of the table.

Manchester United came from behind to beat Southampton 3-2, while Wolves broke their Premier League points record with a 2-0 victory over struggling Cardiff.

Here are the best of Saturday's stats: