Premier League quick stats: Spurs' first draw, shotless Bournemouth, Silva's assists
-
- From the section Premier League
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed a last-minute penalty as Tottenham held arch-rivals Arsenal to a 1-1 draw at Wembley - Spurs' first Premier League draw of the season.
Bournemouth failed to register a single shot against Manchester City, who won 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium to leapfrog Liverpool at the top of the table.
Manchester United came from behind to beat Southampton 3-2, while Wolves broke their Premier League points record with a 2-0 victory over struggling Cardiff.
Here are the best of Saturday's stats:
- Saturday's result at Wembley ended Tottenham's run of 28 Premier League games without a draw, the third longest run ever without a draw from the start of a top-flight season.
- No fixture in Premier League history has seen more goals from penalties than Arsenal v Spurs (18 - level with Everton v Newcastle).
- Bournemouth failed to record a shot against Manchester City, the first time they've failed to register an attempt in a Premier League game.
- Manchester City's David Silva has provided 80 Premier League assists - the joint eighth best tally in the competition (level with David Beckham).
- Manchester United have come from behind to win nine Premier League matches against Southampton, a record in the competition.
- Southampton are the first away team to score two goals from outside the box in a Premier League game at Old Trafford since Manchester City in September 2009.
- Wolves have won 12 league games this season, their highest total of wins in a top-flight campaign since 1980-81 (13).
- There were 17 passes leading up to Diogo Jota's goal, the most passes before a Wolves goal in the Premier League this season.
- Only Derby in 2007-08 (14) had scored fewer goals after 29 games of a Premier League season than Huddersfield have in 2018-19 (15).
- Crystal Palace have won a league-high 61% of their Premier League points away from home this season (20/33).