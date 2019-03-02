Celtic: Glass bottle thrown at Scott Sinclair during Scottish Cup tie

The glass bottle which landed just yards away from Scott Sinclair in the second half

Police are investigating a glass bottle being thrown at Celtic forward Scott Sinclair during his side's Scottish Cup victory over Hibernian.

The incident took place during the second half as Sinclair prepared to take a corner kick.

The bottle landed just yards away from the Englishman before referee Willie Collum retrieved the object.

"This incident will form part of the post-match inquiry," said Police Scotland.

"We are aware of a bottle being thrown from the crowd to the pitch during the match at Easter Road on Saturday, 2 March 2019."

A statement from Hibernian said that two bottles were thrown during the match, with one from their own fans and another from the away support.

"We will review the CCTV footage and work with the appropriate authorities to identify those involved in throwing items onto the pitch," said a Hibs statement.

"We understand two bottles were thrown, one from each set of supporters. This is entirely unacceptable and puts players and others at risk.

"The match was a good game, played in a great spirit, but unfortunately yet again the headlines will be around this kind of unacceptable conduct."

This season there has been a series of objects thrown during Scottish Premiership matches.

Footage showed an object almost hitting Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal during Wednesday's 2-1 for Celtic over the Tynecastle club in the most recent incident.