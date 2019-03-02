Eliaquim Mangala: Manchester City defender signs one-year contract extension

Mangala (left) was a member of Manchester City's 2017-18 Premier League-winning team

Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala has signed a one-year contract extension until 2020.

The France international, 28, joined City from Porto in 2014 and has made 81 appearances for the club.

He made 17 of those appearances last season when City won both the Premier League and the Carabao Cup.

He spent the 2016-17 season on loan at Spanish side Valencia before a short loan spell at Everton earlier this year was cut short by injury.