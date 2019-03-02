Irish Cup: Holders Coleraine draw Crues in last four as Point get Ballinamallard
Holders Coleraine will play Irish Premiership champions Crusaders in the semi-finals of the Irish Cup.
Warrenpoint Town have been drawn against Ballinamallard United in the other last-four tie.
The Crues went through to the semis with an impressive 3-0 victory over Ballymena United, while the Bannsiders beat Larne 5-3 on Friday.
Point won 3-1 at home to Larne Tech Old Boys and the Mallards defeated Dungannon Swifts 3-2 on penalties.
The ties will be played on Saturday 30 March, with the venues to be decided.
|Tennent's Irish Cup semi-final draw
|Crusaders
|v
|Coleraine
|Warrenpoint Town
|v
|Ballinamallard United