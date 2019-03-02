Can you name top 20 Premier League scorers?
-
- From the section Premier League
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku moved into the top 20 Premier League goalscorers with his two strikes against Southampton.
He has now scored 112 English top-flight goals for West Brom, Everton and United.
Can you name all 20 on the list? The only clues we're giving you are their number of goals and nationality.
You have five minutes. Good luck.
Can you name the top 20 Premier League scorers?
Score: 0 / 20
05:00
|Rank
|Goals scored
|Player
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20