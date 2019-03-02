Scottish Premiership
Kilmarnock15:00Motherwell
Venue: Rugby Park

Kilmarnock v Motherwell

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • After losing three in a row between March and September 2017, Kilmarnock have won their past four Scottish Premiership matches against Motherwell.
  • Motherwell have not lost three consecutive away matches against Kilmarnock in the top flight since a run of five ending in February 2006.
  • Kilmarnock are winless in five league games (D2 L3) since a 2-1 win versus Rangers in January.
  • Motherwell have won six of their past seven games in league competition, although they did lose last time out against Celtic.
  • Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke has won all four of his managerial clashes with Motherwell in the Premiership - his best such 100% record versus an opponent in the competition.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic28213466165066
2Rangers28177464204458
3Aberdeen28155845331250
4Kilmarnock27137737271046
5Hearts28135103434044
6Hibernian28118942311141
7St Johnstone28115122836-838
8Motherwell27113133039-936
9Livingston2797112828034
10Hamilton2863191958-3921
11Dundee2846182460-3618
12St Mirren2735192055-3514
