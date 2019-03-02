Kilmarnock v Motherwell
- After losing three in a row between March and September 2017, Kilmarnock have won their past four Scottish Premiership matches against Motherwell.
- Motherwell have not lost three consecutive away matches against Kilmarnock in the top flight since a run of five ending in February 2006.
- Kilmarnock are winless in five league games (D2 L3) since a 2-1 win versus Rangers in January.
- Motherwell have won six of their past seven games in league competition, although they did lose last time out against Celtic.
- Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke has won all four of his managerial clashes with Motherwell in the Premiership - his best such 100% record versus an opponent in the competition.