Premier League title: Liverpool or Man City - who will win 2018-19 race?

It's one of the closest Premier League title races in years and - with 10 games to go - fans are analysing every potential twist and turn of the run-in.

So here are the remaining fixtures for the top six - and a chance for you to predict who will take the title and who will claim the top four places for Champions League football next season.

Title race - remaining fixtures

Liverpool

  • Everton (A) 3 March
  • Burnley (H) 10 March
  • Fulham (A) 17 March
  • Tottenham (H) 31 March
  • Southampton (A) 5 April
  • Chelsea (H) 14 April
  • Cardiff (A) 21 April
  • Huddersfield (H) 26 April
  • Newcastle (A) 04 May
  • Wolves (H) 12 May

Manchester City

  • Bournemouth (A) 2 March
  • Watford (H) 9 March
  • Fulham (A) 30 March
  • Cardiff (H) 6 April * (could change due to FA Cup)
  • Crystal Palace (A) 14 April
  • Tottenham (H) 20 April
  • Manchester United (A) 24 April
  • Burnley (A) 28 April
  • Leicester (H) 4 May
  • Brighton (A) 12 May

Race for the top four - remaining fixtures

Tottenham

  • Arsenal (H) 2 March
  • Southampton (A) 9 March
  • Liverpool (A) 31 March
  • Brighton (H) 7 April
  • Huddersfield (H) 13 April
  • Manchester City (A) 20 April
  • West Ham (H) 27 April
  • Bournemouth (A) 4 May
  • Everton (H) 12 May
  • Crystal Palace (H) Date TBC

Arsenal

  • Tottenham (A) 2 March
  • Manchester United (H) 10 March
  • Newcastle (H) 1 April
  • Everton (A) 7 April
  • Watford (A) 15 April
  • Crystal Palace (H) 20 April
  • Leicester (A) 29 April
  • Brighton (H) 4 May
  • Burnley (A) 12 May
  • Wolves (A) Date TBC

Manchester United

  • Southampton (H) 2 March
  • Arsenal (A) 10 March
  • Watford (H) 30 March
  • Wolves (A) 2 April
  • West Ham (H) 13 April
  • Everton (A) 21 April
  • Man City (H) 24 April
  • Chelsea (H) 28 April
  • Huddersfield (A) 4 May
  • Cardiff (H) 12 May

Chelsea

  • Fulham (A) 3 March
  • Wolves (H) 10 March
  • Everton (A) 17 March
  • Cardiff (A) 31 March
  • West Ham (H) 8 April
  • Liverpool (A) 14 April
  • Burnley (H) 22 April
  • Man Utd (A) 28 April
  • Watford (H) 4 May
  • Leicester (A) 12 May
  • Brighton (H) Date TBC

