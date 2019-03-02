Premier League title: Liverpool or Man City - who will win 2018-19 race?
-
- From the section Premier League
It's one of the closest Premier League title races in years and - with 10 games to go - fans are analysing every potential twist and turn of the run-in.
So here are the remaining fixtures for the top six - and a chance for you to predict who will take the title and who will claim the top four places for Champions League football next season.
Title race - remaining fixtures
Liverpool
- Everton (A) 3 March
- Burnley (H) 10 March
- Fulham (A) 17 March
- Tottenham (H) 31 March
- Southampton (A) 5 April
- Chelsea (H) 14 April
- Cardiff (A) 21 April
- Huddersfield (H) 26 April
- Newcastle (A) 04 May
- Wolves (H) 12 May
Manchester City
- Bournemouth (A) 2 March
- Watford (H) 9 March
- Fulham (A) 30 March
- Cardiff (H) 6 April * (could change due to FA Cup)
- Crystal Palace (A) 14 April
- Tottenham (H) 20 April
- Manchester United (A) 24 April
- Burnley (A) 28 April
- Leicester (H) 4 May
- Brighton (A) 12 May
Race for the top four - remaining fixtures
Tottenham
- Arsenal (H) 2 March
- Southampton (A) 9 March
- Liverpool (A) 31 March
- Brighton (H) 7 April
- Huddersfield (H) 13 April
- Manchester City (A) 20 April
- West Ham (H) 27 April
- Bournemouth (A) 4 May
- Everton (H) 12 May
- Crystal Palace (H) Date TBC
Arsenal
- Tottenham (A) 2 March
- Manchester United (H) 10 March
- Newcastle (H) 1 April
- Everton (A) 7 April
- Watford (A) 15 April
- Crystal Palace (H) 20 April
- Leicester (A) 29 April
- Brighton (H) 4 May
- Burnley (A) 12 May
- Wolves (A) Date TBC
Manchester United
- Southampton (H) 2 March
- Arsenal (A) 10 March
- Watford (H) 30 March
- Wolves (A) 2 April
- West Ham (H) 13 April
- Everton (A) 21 April
- Man City (H) 24 April
- Chelsea (H) 28 April
- Huddersfield (A) 4 May
- Cardiff (H) 12 May
Chelsea
- Fulham (A) 3 March
- Wolves (H) 10 March
- Everton (A) 17 March
- Cardiff (A) 31 March
- West Ham (H) 8 April
- Liverpool (A) 14 April
- Burnley (H) 22 April
- Man Utd (A) 28 April
- Watford (H) 4 May
- Leicester (A) 12 May
- Brighton (H) Date TBC