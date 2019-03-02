Premier League title: Liverpool or Man City - who will win 2018-19 race?

It's one of the closest Premier League title races in years and - with 10 games to go - fans are analysing every potential twist and turn of the run-in.

So here are the remaining fixtures for the top six - and a chance for you to predict who will take the title and who will claim the top four places for Champions League football next season.

Title race - remaining fixtures

Liverpool

Everton (A) 3 March

Burnley (H) 10 March

Fulham (A) 17 March

Tottenham (H) 31 March

Southampton (A) 5 April

Chelsea (H) 14 April

Cardiff (A) 21 April

Huddersfield (H) 26 April

Newcastle (A) 04 May

Wolves (H) 12 May

Manchester City

Bournemouth (A) 2 March

Watford (H) 9 March

Fulham (A) 30 March

Cardiff (H) 6 April * (could change due to FA Cup)

Crystal Palace (A) 14 April

Tottenham (H) 20 April

Manchester United (A) 24 April

Burnley (A) 28 April

Leicester (H) 4 May

Brighton (A) 12 May

Race for the top four - remaining fixtures

Tottenham

Arsenal (H) 2 March

Southampton (A) 9 March

Liverpool (A) 31 March

Brighton (H) 7 April

Huddersfield (H) 13 April

Manchester City (A) 20 April

West Ham (H) 27 April

Bournemouth (A) 4 May

Everton (H) 12 May

Crystal Palace (H) Date TBC

Arsenal

Tottenham (A) 2 March

Manchester United (H) 10 March

Newcastle (H) 1 April

Everton (A) 7 April

Watford (A) 15 April

Crystal Palace (H) 20 April

Leicester (A) 29 April

Brighton (H) 4 May

Burnley (A) 12 May

Wolves (A) Date TBC

Manchester United

Southampton (H) 2 March

Arsenal (A) 10 March

Watford (H) 30 March

Wolves (A) 2 April

West Ham (H) 13 April

Everton (A) 21 April

Man City (H) 24 April

Chelsea (H) 28 April

Huddersfield (A) 4 May

Cardiff (H) 12 May

Chelsea