Edinburgh City v Queen's Park
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Peterhead
|27
|20
|3
|4
|52
|19
|33
|63
|2
|Edinburgh City
|27
|18
|4
|5
|48
|18
|30
|58
|3
|Clyde
|26
|16
|4
|6
|40
|25
|15
|52
|4
|Annan Athletic
|27
|14
|5
|8
|48
|30
|18
|47
|5
|Stirling
|27
|11
|4
|12
|37
|36
|1
|37
|6
|Elgin
|26
|11
|3
|12
|43
|50
|-7
|36
|7
|Cowdenbeath
|27
|8
|5
|14
|33
|36
|-3
|29
|8
|Queen's Park
|26
|7
|8
|11
|31
|35
|-4
|29
|9
|Berwick
|26
|4
|3
|19
|23
|66
|-43
|15
|10
|Albion
|27
|2
|5
|20
|21
|61
|-40
|11