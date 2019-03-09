Scottish League One
Arbroath15:00Stenhousemuir
Venue: Gayfield Park

Arbroath v Stenhousemuir

Saturday 9th March 2019

  • BrechinBrechin City15:00ForfarForfar Athletic
  • East FifeEast Fife15:00StranraerStranraer
  • MontroseMontrose15:00DumbartonDumbarton
  • Raith RoversRaith Rovers15:00AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath27186355262960
2Forfar2714494038246
3Raith Rovers27129658362245
4East Fife26124104039140
5Montrose27105123542-735
6Airdrieonians27104133636034
7Dumbarton2787124447-331
8Stranraer2678113240-829
9Brechin2676133143-1227
10Stenhousemuir2673162650-2424
View full Scottish League One table

