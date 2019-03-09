Queen of the South v Inverness CT
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ross County
|25
|15
|6
|4
|46
|25
|21
|51
|2
|Dundee Utd
|26
|13
|7
|6
|36
|32
|4
|46
|3
|Ayr
|27
|12
|7
|8
|42
|28
|14
|43
|4
|Dunfermline
|27
|10
|7
|10
|29
|30
|-1
|37
|5
|Inverness CT
|26
|8
|12
|6
|34
|30
|4
|36
|6
|Morton
|27
|8
|10
|9
|27
|34
|-7
|34
|7
|Queen of Sth
|27
|7
|9
|11
|35
|33
|2
|30
|8
|Falkirk
|27
|7
|8
|12
|29
|37
|-8
|29
|9
|Alloa
|26
|6
|8
|12
|27
|40
|-13
|26
|10
|Partick Thistle
|26
|7
|4
|15
|27
|43
|-16
|25
