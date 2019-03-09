Scottish Championship
Queen of Sth15:00Inverness CT
Venue: Palmerston Park

Queen of the South v Inverness CT

Match report to follow.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 9th March 2019

  • AlloaAlloa Athletic15:00DunfermlineDunfermline
  • Partick ThistlePartick Thistle15:00Dundee UtdDundee United
  • Queen of SthQueen of the South15:00Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle
  • Ross CountyRoss County15:00MortonGreenock Morton

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County25156446252151
2Dundee Utd2613763632446
3Ayr27127842281443
4Dunfermline27107102930-137
5Inverness CT2681263430436
6Morton2781092734-734
7Queen of Sth2779113533230
8Falkirk2778122937-829
9Alloa2668122740-1326
10Partick Thistle2674152743-1625
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you