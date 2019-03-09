Braintree Town v Harrogate Town
-
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wrexham
|36
|20
|9
|7
|45
|25
|20
|69
|2
|Leyton Orient
|35
|19
|10
|6
|58
|27
|31
|67
|3
|Solihull Moors
|35
|20
|7
|8
|59
|31
|28
|67
|4
|Fylde
|35
|17
|12
|6
|58
|29
|29
|63
|5
|Salford
|36
|18
|9
|9
|61
|38
|23
|63
|6
|Harrogate
|35
|17
|9
|9
|64
|45
|19
|60
|7
|Gateshead
|36
|17
|8
|11
|46
|33
|13
|59
|8
|Eastleigh
|35
|17
|7
|11
|44
|43
|1
|58
|9
|Sutton United
|36
|15
|12
|9
|44
|40
|4
|57
|10
|Ebbsfleet
|36
|14
|10
|12
|47
|35
|12
|52
|11
|Bromley
|36
|13
|8
|15
|48
|50
|-2
|47
|12
|Halifax
|36
|10
|16
|10
|31
|32
|-1
|46
|13
|Barrow
|36
|12
|10
|14
|37
|41
|-4
|46
|14
|Hartlepool
|36
|11
|12
|13
|42
|47
|-5
|45
|15
|Dag & Red
|36
|12
|8
|16
|41
|44
|-3
|44
|16
|Chesterfield
|36
|9
|15
|12
|36
|40
|-4
|42
|17
|Boreham Wood
|35
|10
|12
|13
|36
|44
|-8
|42
|18
|Maidenhead United
|36
|12
|5
|19
|38
|58
|-20
|41
|19
|Barnet
|32
|11
|7
|14
|31
|41
|-10
|40
|20
|Dover
|36
|10
|9
|17
|40
|54
|-14
|39
|21
|Havant & Waterlooville
|36
|8
|11
|17
|49
|64
|-15
|35
|22
|Aldershot
|35
|8
|8
|19
|27
|56
|-29
|32
|23
|Maidstone United
|35
|7
|5
|23
|28
|62
|-34
|26
|24
|Braintree
|36
|6
|7
|23
|33
|64
|-31
|25