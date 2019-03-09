National League
Braintree15:00Harrogate
Venue: Cressing Road Stadium

Braintree Town v Harrogate Town

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham36209745252069
2Leyton Orient351910658273167
3Solihull Moors35207859312867
4Fylde351712658292963
5Salford36189961382363
6Harrogate35179964451960
7Gateshead361781146331359
8Eastleigh35177114443158
9Sutton United36151294440457
10Ebbsfleet3614101247351252
11Bromley36138154850-247
12Halifax361016103132-146
13Barrow361210143741-446
14Hartlepool361112134247-545
15Dag & Red36128164144-344
16Chesterfield36915123640-442
17Boreham Wood351012133644-842
18Maidenhead United36125193858-2041
19Barnet32117143141-1040
20Dover36109174054-1439
21Havant & Waterlooville36811174964-1535
22Aldershot3588192756-2932
23Maidstone United3575232862-3426
24Braintree3667233364-3125
