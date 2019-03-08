National League
Leyton Orient12:35Wrexham
Venue: Breyer Group Stadium

Leyton Orient v Wrexham (Sat)

Midfielder Bobby Grant is set to return for National League leaders Wrexham's game at second-placed Leyton Orient.

Grant has missed the last four games because of injury but Luke Summerfield and Mark Carrington are both unavailable.

Leyton Orient will again be without full-back Myles Judd due to hamstring injury.

Justin Edinburgh's side are two points behind Wrexham with a game in hand following Tuesday's 3-2 win at Barrow.

The O's beat The Dragons 2-0 at the Racecourse in November and also won 1-0 in the FA Trophy.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 9th March 2019

  • Leyton OrientLeyton Orient12:35WrexhamWrexham
  • BarrowBarrow15:00AldershotAldershot Town
  • Boreham WoodBoreham Wood15:00FyldeAFC Fylde
  • BraintreeBraintree Town15:00HarrogateHarrogate Town
  • ChesterfieldChesterfield15:00EastleighEastleigh
  • Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge15:00BromleyBromley
  • HalifaxFC Halifax Town15:00EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United
  • GatesheadGateshead15:00BarnetBarnet
  • HartlepoolHartlepool United15:00DoverDover Athletic
  • Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United15:00Sutton UnitedSutton United
  • Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United15:00Havant & WaterloovilleHavant & Waterlooville
  • SalfordSalford City15:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham36209745252069
2Leyton Orient351910658273167
3Solihull Moors35207859312867
4Fylde351712658292963
5Salford36189961382363
6Harrogate35179964451960
7Gateshead361781146331359
8Eastleigh35177114443158
9Sutton United36151294440457
10Ebbsfleet3614101247351252
11Bromley36138154850-247
12Halifax361016103132-146
13Barrow361210143741-446
14Hartlepool361112134247-545
15Dag & Red36128164144-344
16Chesterfield36915123640-442
17Boreham Wood351012133644-842
18Maidenhead United36125193858-2041
19Barnet32117143141-1040
20Dover36109174054-1439
21Havant & Waterlooville36811174964-1535
22Aldershot3588192756-2932
23Maidstone United3575232862-3426
24Braintree3667233364-3125
View full National League table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you