Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion

Roy Hodgson takes charge of his 300th match in the English leagues on Saturday against Chris Hughton's Brighton

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace full-back Pape Souare could be involved for the first time since dislocating his shoulder in an FA Cup win against Grimsby two months ago.

Mamadou Sakho, who has had a knee operation, is the home side's only certain absentee.

Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross remains out with a hamstring injury but he could be fit for the FA Cup quarter-final at Millwall on 17 March.

Leon Balogun has resumed training following a shoulder problem.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton: "The fact is we have gone through a difficult spell, [but] overall we have done okay.

"During difficult periods, when you look at the opposition you are against, you have to be mindful of where we have been and that this is only our second season [in the Premier League].

"Certainly we should not get carried away. [Saturday] is a big one for both sets of supporters. Ours will make themselves heard, and it's up to us to reward them for that."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Brighton picked up their first league win of 2019 when they beat Huddersfield last week and I am pretty sure that, after finally winning, their manager Chris Hughton's main aim will be to avoid defeat.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace have won six and lost just one of the last nine home meetings in all competitions.

However, Brighton could complete the league double over Palace for the first time since 1983-84, when they met in the second tier.

Crystal Palace

Their tally of 11 points from the past six games has only been bettered by the two Manchester clubs and Arsenal.

Palace have won just one of their last six league fixtures at Selhurst Park. Their overall home record this season is the second worst in the division.

The Eagles have failed to scored in half of their 14 home league matches in 2018-19.

There have been just 25 goals scored at Selhurst Park, the fewest of any Premier League ground.

However, Crystal Palace can set a club Premier League record by scoring for the 10th game in a row.

Wilfried Zaha has scored five goals in his last six league games. He has five goals in in nine competitive appearances against Brighton - a career-high against a particular opponent.

This is Roy Hodgson's 300th match as a manager in the English leagues. The first of those fixtures was Bristol City's 0-0 home draw versus Huddersfield Town in the third tier in January 1982.

Brighton & Hove Albion