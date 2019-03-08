Manchester City v Watford

Kevin de Bruyne will be out "for a while" because of a hamstring injury, according to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

TEAM NEWS

Kevin de Bruyne misses out after suffering a hamstring injury during Manchester City's win at Bournemouth.

John Stones also limped off last weekend and is a doubt, but Benjamin Mendy and Aymeric Laporte could be fit to return.

Watford pair Kiko Femenia and Sebastian Prodl are available, meaning head coach Javi Gracia has a fully-fit squad.

Femenia missed the win over Leicester through illness and Prodl has recovered from knee and hamstring injuries.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowercomm: The Manchester City engine is purring as the laps decrease.

Ten games ago, City trailed Liverpool by 10 points but now they have the opportunity - for one night at least - to go four clear at the stage of the season where psychological questions are beginning to be asked.

The last two of City's nine wins in 10 have been 1-0. They know how to manage games at this stage of a campaign.

Watford are having an outstanding season and still have Wembley in their sights. However, they have lost their last 12 games away at the top six, and Liverpool will be hoping the Hornets can put up more of a fight than their recent trip to Anfield.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Watford head coach Javi Gracia: "You know City have high-quality players, a very good squad and maybe you have to do perfect defensive work.

"You have less possession than them, for sure, and you have to manage your possession to create some chances to score. Do very good defensive work and at the end, if you do it, you have some options to get a good result."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I only see this game going one way. Manchester City have squeezed past West Ham and Bournemouth in their past two games, winning 1-0 on both occasions, but I am not sure Watford will go for a shut-out in the same way.

Even if they do, I don't think they are good enough defensively to pull it off.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have never lost a Premier League game against Watford (W7, D2), winning the last seven in a row by an aggregate score of 22-3.

In all competitions, Watford have lost their last nine meetings with Manchester City and are winless in 14 since a 1-0 home victory in the second tier on 4 March 1989.

Manchester City

Manchester City have won nine of their past 10 league games, including a current run of five in a row.

They have kept a clean sheet in four successive Premier League matches, and in six of their last eight fixtures in the division.

City have earned 42 of the 45 points available to them in home games this season, losing only against Crystal Palace in December.

Sergio Aguero has scored 10 goals in six appearances against Watford, including two hat-tricks.

Aguero has ended on the winning side in each of the last 24 league fixtures he has started at the Etihad Stadium, scoring 30 goals.

Riyad Mahrez has scored a goal in each of his last six Premier League appearances against Watford.

Watford