Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur
TEAM NEWS
Southampton have decided not to risk top scorer Danny Ings, who will instead be given until their following game in three weeks to build up his fitness after a hamstring injury.
Mario Lemina is nearing a return after abdominal surgery.
Tottenham's Dele Alli could be involved for the first time since suffering a hamstring strain seven weeks ago.
Harry Winks is a doubt with a recurring groin problem, while Eric Dier returned from tonsillitis to play on Tuesday.
Kieran Trippier missed that Champions League win in Dortmund because of a muscle strain and his fitness will be assessed.
MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES
@Wilsonfooty: Southampton are still far from clear of danger in the Premier League, but Ralph Hasenhüttl's points tally from his 14 games in charge is double that of Mark Hughes in the first 14 games of the season: 18 compared to nine.
That suggests the Austrian has been effective fighting fires at St Mary's. However, the bigger question remains: what has gone wrong since they were a top-half team four seasons running?
Mauricio Pochettino may have a view on that but will keep it to himself - especially as he'll be watching the game with the Southampton board of directors because of a touchline ban.
He'll probably enjoy the view. Tottenham's comprehensive two-legged victory over Dortmund was extremely impressive, and they seem unlikely to lose at Southampton for the first time since 2005.
VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl: "The way we are playing is one thing, taking points is another. It is important that we also believe in our strengths and we showed against Manchester United we have them.
"We can score against such teams and we can be a nasty opponent also, because if you work good against the ball then it is not so easy to score against us."
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino: "I love Southampton. The time I spent there was a great experience, I enjoyed it a lot.
"I cried a lot when I left. My family, too. It was one of the most important periods of my life with my family, that I enjoyed the most, which is why it was so tough.
"You change in your life; you need to move. But I still love Southampton - of course I want to beat them on Saturday but I wish them the best."
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Southampton have only won one of their past six games and I can't see them ending that run this weekend.
Prediction: 1-2
Lawro's full predictions v chef Tom Kerridge and 'The Beast', aka Wycombe striker Adebayo Akinfenwa
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Southampton are winless in their six home league games against Spurs since returning to the Premier League in 2012 (D2, L4).
- Tottenham have lost just one of the last 13 Premier League meetings, at White Hart Lane in May 2016, and scored in every fixture (W10, D2).
Southampton
- Their three home wins in seven games under manager Ralph Hasenhüttl is as many as they managed in their previous 24 attempts at St Mary's before his arrival.
- Saints have lost three of their past four league matches, with their only victory in six coming at home to Fulham.
- They could win consecutive Premier League home fixtures for the first time since December 2016.
- Southampton have dropped 20 points from winning positions this season, the worst record in the division.
- Their only league victory in the last 34 matches against established top-six teams came against Arsenal at St Mary's in December.
- James Ward-Prowse's five Premier League goals this season have all come in his last eight appearances.
Tottenham Hotspur
- Spurs have gone three Premier League matches without a win for the first time since a four-match streak in November and December 2017.
- It's also 15 months since Tottenham suffered three straight away defeats in the league, a fate which could be repeated on Saturday.
- A 12th top-flight away victory of 2018-19 on Saturday would be the most recorded in a season by Spurs since 1984-85.
- Mauricio Pochettino has never lost away at his previous club Southampton in the Premier League, managing two wins and two draws.
- Pochettino won 19 of his 54 Premier League matches as Saints manager before leaving to take charge of Spurs in 2014.
- Harry Kane has scored in four successive Premier League appearances against Southampton, netting six goals in total. He has also scored in his last three games at St Mary's.