Huddersfield Town v Bournemouth

Callum Wilson hasn't played since Bournemouth's 2-0 home win over West Ham on 19 January.

TEAM NEWS

Jonathan Hogg has become Huddersfield's latest absentee because of the rib injury he suffered against Brighton.

Laurent Depoitre is a major doubt with a foot problem, while Demeaco Duhaney, Adama Diakhaby and Isaac Mbenza remain sidelined and Tommy Smith is banned.

Bournemouth are assessing top scorer Callum Wilson, who has returned to training following a knee injury.

Jefferson Lerma is back after a two-game ban but Dominic Solanke, Junior Stanislas and Steve Cook remain out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@robyniocowen: It's probably best not to go over Huddersfield's situation again. The long and short of it is they're 13 points adrift of safety with nine games remaining - they're in a bit of bother.

Their only realistic hope is to give their fans something to cheer about before their inevitable relegation.

They did just that in their last home game against Wolves, and they have a good chance of recording consecutive wins at the John Smith's Stadium given Bournemouth's dreadful recent away record - they've lost their last nine.

The return of Callum Wilson after six weeks out would be timely for Bournemouth, who have won just one of their last six games without him.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Huddersfield Town head coach Jan Siewert: "We are still fighting. We look at each game for a performance. We won at home last time and it was a big boost for us.

"It was good to taste a win and we are looking forward."

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "We're absolutely desperate to resolve our away form. We want that confidence to return to the team and we recognise that our safety isn't secure. This is a big game for us.

"We're looking up the table right now, but it's no good doing that and not winning games."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Huddersfield are still rock bottom but they won their last home game, against Wolves, and the Cherries will have to work for whatever they get.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth have scored in the last 13 meetings in all competitions, and have won four of the last six (D1, L1).

All three Premier League encounters have been won by the home side, with Bournemouth 2-1 victors in December's reverse fixture.

The three most recent league meetings between the sides at the John Smith's Stadium have produced a total of 15 goals.

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield have lost 14 of their past 16 league games, earning just four points during that spell.

However, they could win consecutive home league matches for the first time since November 2017.

Their tally of eight home points this season is five fewer than any other team.

The Terriers have gone 20 home league matches without scoring more than once since beating Bournemouth 4-1 last year.

Huddersfield have failed to score in a league-high 15 league fixtures in 2018-19.

They have scored 15 goals after 29 games, the third-lowest tally in top-flight history. Leicester had 13 goals at this stage in 1977-78, and Derby had 14 in 2007-08.

